Another 59 Covid patients recover in Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 59 Covid-19 recovered patients, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 13. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,25,440.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Sundargarh (11), Cuttack (8) and Khordha (6). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

11 from Sundargarh

8 from Cuttack

6 from Khordha

6 from Puri

5 from Baleswar

5 from Nuapada

3 from Jajapur

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Keonjhar

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Anugul

1 from Bolangir

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Mayurbhanj

2 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 77 new covid-19 positive cases for October 12. The total Covid-19 cases included 10 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 46 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 31 cases are local contacts. The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33689142. The active cases in the state are 597.