Another 5000 LTRMO posts created in Odisha, details here

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor has given his approval for the creation of 5000 posts of Leave Training Reserve Medical Officer) in the rank of Group-A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical & Health Services (OMHS) Cadre with the aim to provide adequate health service to the people of the State.

In her letter to the Principal Accountant General (A&E) of Odisha, Shalini Pandit, the Commissioner-cum-Secretary to Government said, “I am directed to convey the sanction of Governor for creation of 5000 (Five thousand) posts of LTRMO in the rank of Group-A (Junior Branch) of Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) Cadre in the scale of pay of level-12 of Pay Matrix of ORSP Rules, 2017 for the peripheral Health Institutions of the State as per the list given below to provide adequate health service to the people of the State.

The selected LTRMO will be appointed at different Districts Headquarters Hospitals (DHHs), Sub-Divisional Hospitals, Community Health Centres (CHC) and Urban Community Health Centres (UCHCs). Besides, 35 LTRMOs will be appointed at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar and 45 LTRMOs posted at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH).

Click here to read the order for creation of 5000 posts