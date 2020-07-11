covid death in Odisha
Another 5 COVID19 patients died in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: As many as five more people died due to coronavirus while undergoing treatment at different COVID hospitals in Odisha.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department five people including two from Ganjam and one each from Puri, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack districts died in the last 24 hours.

Know the details of the deceased persons:

1. A 70-year old Male of Puri district who was also suffering from Diabetes and Hypertension.

2. A 46-year old Male of Cuttack district who was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Hypothyroidism.

3. A 56-year old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes.

4. A 55-year old Male of Ganjam district.

5. A 72-year old Male of Ganjam district who was also suffering from Diabetes.

The health department further informed that another 62-year old Covid positive female of Kendrapara district died due to brain tumour. She was also suffering from Diabetes, Hypertension and Asthma.

COVID cases in Odisha

With this development, the COVID death toll rose to 61 in Odisha.

