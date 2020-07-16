Bhubaneswar: Another 401 COVID_19 patients have recovered in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. All of them were discharged from different COVID hospitals, it added.

According to the Health Department, the fresh recoveries cases include 98 persons from Jajpur , 84 from Ganjam, 46 from Sundergarh, 36 from Gajapati, 30 from Jharsuguda, 17 from Keonjhar, 17 each from Malkangiri and Jagatsinghpur , 12 from Khordha, eight from Angul, seven from Sonepur, six from Bargarh, five each from Sambalpur and Kendrapara, four from Dhenkanal, three each from Bhadrak & Balasore, two from Cuttack and one from Puri.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 10877, the Health Dept tweeted.