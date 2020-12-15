Another 392 Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha Today
Bhubaneswar: As many as 392 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries of the State include 71 from Sundargarh, 46 from Khurda, 36 from Angul, and 29 from Mayurbhanj.
Here is the complete district-wise list of recoveries reported in the State today.
71 from Sundargarh
46 from Khurda
25 from Cuttack
29 from Mayurbhanj
36 from Anugul
27 from Kalahandi
25 from Cuttack
18 from Jharsuguda
18 from Puri
12 from Kendrapara
11 from Nuapada
11 from Sambalpur
10 from Baleswar
9 from Bargarh
9 from Bhadrak
6 from Bolangir
6 from Jagatsinghpur
5 from Deogarh
5 from Jajapur
5 from Malkangiri
5 from Nayagarh
4 from Keonjhar
4 from Koraput
3 from Boudh
3 from Ganjam
2 from Dhenkanal
2 from Rayagada
1 from Nabarangpur
1 from Sonepur
8 from State pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 319850.