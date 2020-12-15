Another 392 Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 392 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Tuesday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries of the State include 71 from Sundargarh, 46 from Khurda, 36 from Angul, and 29 from Mayurbhanj.

Here is the complete district-wise list of recoveries reported in the State today.

71 from Sundargarh

46 from Khurda

25 from Cuttack

29 from Mayurbhanj

36 from Anugul

27 from Kalahandi

18 from Jharsuguda

18 from Puri

12 from Kendrapara

11 from Nuapada

11 from Sambalpur

10 from Baleswar

9 from Bargarh

9 from Bhadrak

6 from Bolangir

6 from Jagatsinghpur

5 from Deogarh

5 from Jajapur

5 from Malkangiri

5 from Nayagarh

4 from Keonjhar

4 from Koraput

3 from Boudh

3 from Ganjam

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Rayagada

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Sonepur

8 from State pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 319850.