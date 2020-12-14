Another 389 Covid patients Recovered In Odisha Today
Bhubaneswar: As many as 389 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries of the State include 42 from Sundargarh, 39 from Khurda, 35 from Cuttack, and 28 from Mayurbhanj.
Here is the complete district-wise list of recoveries reported in the State today.
42 from Sundargarh
39 from Khurda
35 from Cuttack
28 from Mayurbhanj
24 from Anugul
21 from Bargarh
18 from Bolangir
18 from Kalahandi
18 from Keonjhar
17 from Kendrapara
14 from Puri
12 from Sambalpur
11 from Jagatsinghpur
10 from Bhadrak
9 from Baleswar
7 from Jajapur
7 from Jharsuguda
5 from Deogarh
5 from Koraput
4 from Nayagarh
4 from Rayagada
3 from Ganjam
2 from Dhenkanal
1 from Kandhamal
1 from Malkangiri
1 from Nabarangpur
1 from Sonepur
15 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 319458