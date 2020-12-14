Another 389 Covid patients Recovered In Odisha Today

Bhubaneswar: As many as 389 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries of the State include 42 from Sundargarh, 39 from Khurda, 35 from Cuttack, and 28 from Mayurbhanj.

Here is the complete district-wise list of recoveries reported in the State today.

42 from Sundargarh

39 from Khurda

35 from Cuttack

28 from Mayurbhanj

24 from Anugul

21 from Bargarh

18 from Bolangir

18 from Kalahandi

18 from Keonjhar

17 from Kendrapara

14 from Puri

12 from Sambalpur

11 from Jagatsinghpur

10 from Bhadrak

9 from Baleswar

7 from Jajapur

7 from Jharsuguda

5 from Deogarh

5 from Koraput

4 from Nayagarh

4 from Rayagada

3 from Ganjam

2 from Dhenkanal

1 from Kandhamal

1 from Malkangiri

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Sonepur

15 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 319458