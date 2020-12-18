Another 363 Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha Today

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Bhubaneswar: As many as 363 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries of the State include 66 from Sundargarh, 46 from Khurda, 21 from Angul, and 28 from Mayurbhanj.

Here is the complete district-wise list of recoveries reported in the State today.

66 from Sundargarh

46 from Khordha

28 from Mayurbhanj

21 from Anugul

21 from Bargarh

20 from Baleswar

20 from Cuttack

20 from Puri

17 from Sambalpur

14 from Bolangir

13 from Kalahandi

11 from Kendrapara

9 from Jagatsinghpur

7 from Ganjam

7 from Nuapada

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Keonjhar

5 from Dhenkanal

4 from Koraput

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Rayagada

1 from Jajapur

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Nayagarh

11 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 320947.