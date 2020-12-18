Another 363 Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha Today
Bhubaneswar: As many as 363 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha on Friday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The fresh recoveries of the State include 66 from Sundargarh, 46 from Khurda, 21 from Angul, and 28 from Mayurbhanj.
Here is the complete district-wise list of recoveries reported in the State today.
66 from Sundargarh
46 from Khordha
28 from Mayurbhanj
21 from Anugul
21 from Bargarh
20 from Baleswar
20 from Cuttack
20 from Puri
17 from Sambalpur
14 from Bolangir
13 from Kalahandi
11 from Kendrapara
9 from Jagatsinghpur
7 from Ganjam
7 from Nuapada
6 from Jharsuguda
6 from Keonjhar
5 from Dhenkanal
4 from Koraput
3 from Bhadrak
3 from Malkangiri
2 from Rayagada
1 from Jajapur
1 from Nabarangpur
1 from Nayagarh
11 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 320947.