Another 3457 Covid patients recover from the disease in 24 hours in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3457 Covid-19 patients have recovered for the disease on July 1, 2021 and are being discharged, said the Health and Family Welfare Department (H &FW Dept), Odisha.

According to the latest tweet by the H &FW Dept, out of the total 3457 recovered patients, 517 are from Cuttack, 397 from Khordha, 289 from Balasore, 287 from Puri, 259 from Jajpur, 185 from Bhadrak, 173 from Mayurbhanj, 137 from Jagatsinghpur, 115 from Nayagarh, 106 from Kendrapara, 106 from Koraput, 102 from Rayagada, 84 from Dhenkanal, 74 from Malkangiri, 71 from Angul, 69 from Keonjhar, 58 from Sundargarh, 57 from Nabarangpur, 47 from Boudh, 38 from Bargarh, 37 from Kalahandi, 33 from Sambalpur, 28 from Balangir, 28 from Kandhamal, 28 from Sonepur, 19 from Ganjam, 16 from Jharsuguda, 13 from Gajapati, 10 from Nuapada, 4 from Deogarh and 70 from State Pool.

With today’s development, the total recovered cases is Odisha stands at 8,80,997.