Another 345 Covid-19 cases detected in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation in 24 hours

By WCE 4
Bhubaneswar Covid-19 update

Bhubaneswar: As many as 345 new positive cases of Covid-19 have been spotted in Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on July 2, 2021.

Out of the total positive cases detected today, 71 cases are Quarantine cases while 274 cases are local contact cases.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the city has increased to 90,908. On the other hand 353 persons recovered from the disease in last 24 hours. With this development the number of Covid recovered persons has increased to 89,120.

The active cases in the BMC stand at 1307, while the deceased cases are 460.

