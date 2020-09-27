Another 3378 Covid patients recover in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday recorded recovery and discharge of 3378 Covid-19 patients from different hospitals in the State, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
As many as 540 Covid-19 patients from Cuttack district have recovered today, registering the highest recoveries of the day from across the state.
Other recovery cases include 289 from Khurda, 200 from Puri, 176 from Jajpur,141 from Rayagada, 137 from Kandhamal, 137 from Sundergarh, 130 from Mayurbhanj, 127 from Sambalpur and 123 from Kendrapara.
Here is the complete list:
289 from Khurda
200 from Puri
176 from Jajpur
141 from Rayagada
137 from Kandhamal
137 from Sundargarh
130 from Mayurbhanj
127 from Sambalpur
123 from Kendrapara
115 from Jagatsinghpur
111 from Baleswar
102 from Keonjhar
100 from Bargarh
99 from Koraput
86 from Jharsuguda
84 from Nabarangpur
80 from Sonepur
76 from Kalahandi
68 from Bolangir
63 from Malkangiri
49 from Nuapada
47 from Bhadrak
45 from Angul
44 from Dhenkanal
42 from Ganjam
36 from Nayagarh
31 from Gajapati
14 from Boudh
7 from Deogarh
79 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 173571