Another 3378 Covid patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Sunday recorded recovery and discharge of 3378 Covid-19 patients from different hospitals in the State, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

As many as 540 Covid-19 patients from Cuttack district have recovered today, registering the highest recoveries of the day from across the state.

Other recovery cases include 289 from Khurda, 200 from Puri, 176 from Jajpur,141 from Rayagada, 137 from Kandhamal, 137 from Sundergarh, 130 from Mayurbhanj, 127 from Sambalpur and 123 from Kendrapara.

Here is the complete list:

289 from Khurda

200 from Puri

176 from Jajpur

141 from Rayagada

137 from Kandhamal

137 from Sundargarh

130 from Mayurbhanj

127 from Sambalpur

123 from Kendrapara

115 from Jagatsinghpur

111 from Baleswar

102 from Keonjhar

100 from Bargarh

99 from Koraput

86 from Jharsuguda

84 from Nabarangpur

80 from Sonepur

76 from Kalahandi

68 from Bolangir

63 from Malkangiri

49 from Nuapada

47 from Bhadrak

45 from Angul

44 from Dhenkanal

42 from Ganjam

36 from Nayagarh

31 from Gajapati

14 from Boudh

7 from Deogarh

79 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 173571