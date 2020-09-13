Bhubaneswar covid19
Representational image

Another 3363 Covid patients recover in Odisha

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 3363 Covid patients recovered on Sunday and were discharged from different Covid hospitals in the State informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

After recovery of 3363 Covid patients today the total number of recoveries in Odisha stands at 118642.

The fresh recoveries include 806 from Khurda, 348 from Cuttack, 280 from Puri, 206 from Mayurbhanj, 173 from Rayagada, 144 from Bhadrak, 120 from Sundargarh, 119 from Jharsuguda, 116 from Bargarh and 110 from Ganjam.

The list of recoveries reported from other districts are as follows:

87 from Sonepur

85 from Kandhamal

71 from Koraput

66 from Baleswar

66 from Sambalpur

65 from Boudh

58 from Nayagarh

Related News

Odisha CM, others condole demise of Odia veteran actor Ajit…

Depression In Bay Of Bengal, Yellow Warning Issued For 4…

Bhubaneswar Minor Girl Rape Case, Commissionerate Police…

Great opportunity for Graduates to get Odisha government…

51 from Keonjhar

44 from Kendrapara

40 from Jajpur

39 from Balangir

31 from Jagatsinghpur

29 from Gajapati

28 from Angul

25 from Dhenkanal

24 from Nabarangpur

22 from Malkangiri

17 from Nuapada

4 from Deogarh

You might also like
State

Odisha CM, others condole demise of Odia veteran actor Ajit Das

State

Britain’s Got Talent 2020 Semi-Finals: Indian Girl Souparnika Nair brings tears…

State

395 new Covid-19 positives in Bhubaneswar today; 16,240 affected till date

State

Depression In Bay Of Bengal, Yellow Warning Issued For 4 Districts Of Odisha

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7