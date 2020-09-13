Another 3363 Covid patients recover in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Another 3363 Covid patients recovered on Sunday and were discharged from different Covid hospitals in the State informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
After recovery of 3363 Covid patients today the total number of recoveries in Odisha stands at 118642.
The fresh recoveries include 806 from Khurda, 348 from Cuttack, 280 from Puri, 206 from Mayurbhanj, 173 from Rayagada, 144 from Bhadrak, 120 from Sundargarh, 119 from Jharsuguda, 116 from Bargarh and 110 from Ganjam.
The list of recoveries reported from other districts are as follows:
87 from Sonepur
85 from Kandhamal
71 from Koraput
66 from Baleswar
66 from Sambalpur
65 from Boudh
58 from Nayagarh
51 from Keonjhar
44 from Kendrapara
40 from Jajpur
39 from Balangir
31 from Jagatsinghpur
29 from Gajapati
28 from Angul
25 from Dhenkanal
24 from Nabarangpur
22 from Malkangiri
17 from Nuapada
4 from Deogarh