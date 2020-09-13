Another 3363 Covid patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 3363 Covid patients recovered on Sunday and were discharged from different Covid hospitals in the State informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

After recovery of 3363 Covid patients today the total number of recoveries in Odisha stands at 118642.

The fresh recoveries include 806 from Khurda, 348 from Cuttack, 280 from Puri, 206 from Mayurbhanj, 173 from Rayagada, 144 from Bhadrak, 120 from Sundargarh, 119 from Jharsuguda, 116 from Bargarh and 110 from Ganjam.

The list of recoveries reported from other districts are as follows:

87 from Sonepur

85 from Kandhamal

71 from Koraput

66 from Baleswar

66 from Sambalpur

65 from Boudh

58 from Nayagarh

51 from Keonjhar

44 from Kendrapara

40 from Jajpur

39 from Balangir

31 from Jagatsinghpur

29 from Gajapati

28 from Angul

25 from Dhenkanal

24 from Nabarangpur

22 from Malkangiri

17 from Nuapada

4 from Deogarh