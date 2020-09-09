odisha covid recovery today
Another 3110 Covid patients recover in Odisha: Total recovery stands at 105295

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: Another 3110 Covid patients recovered on Wednesday and were discharged from different Covid hospitals in the State informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department. The number of recoveries had crossed the one lakh mark yesterday.

After recovery of 3110 Covid patients today the total number of recoveries in Odisha stands at 1, 05,295.

“Another 3110 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 09.09.2020″, the Health Dept said.

The fresh recoveries include 1023 from Khordha, 215 from Puri, 202 from Cuttack, 154 from Mayurbhanj, 131 from Kendrapara, 123 from Dhenkanal, 103 from Balasore, 102 from Sambalpur, 100 from Jajpur, 98 from Ganjam, 95 from Jharsuguda, 95 from Koraput, 92 from Bargarh, 60 from Kalahandi, 60 from Keonjhar, 58 from Sundergarh, 50 from Rayagada, 43 from Bhadrak, 42 from Jagatsinghpur, 41 from Balangir, 34 from Nabarangpur, 32 from Malkangiri, 29 from Nayagarh, 20 from Gajapati, 20 from Sonepur, 16 from Nuapada, 7 from Boudh, 3 from Angul and 2 from Deogarh.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1, 05,295, the Health Department added.

