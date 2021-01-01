Another 301 Covid patients recovered in Odisha

By WCE 3

Bhubaneswar: As many as 301 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in Odisha today, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The Health department informed that the number of recovery in the State rose to 325733 with the fresh recoveries of 301 cases.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:

58 from Sundargarh,

41 from Anugul,

27 from Nuapada,

20 from Khurda,

19 from Sambalpur,

18 from Mayurbhanj,

15 from Cuttack,

15 from Puri,

14 from Balangir,

13 from Kendrapara,

11 from Balesore

9 from Jajapur

7 from Bargarh

5 from Keonjhar

4 from Ganjam

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Jharsuguda

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Deogarh

1 from Gajapati

1 from Koraput

1 from Nabarangpur

1 from Rayagada

