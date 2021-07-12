Another 2937 Covid patients recover in Odisha, check district-wise list

Bhubaneswar: Another 2937 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals across Odisha, informed the Health and Family Welfare Department.
The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 915400 with the recovery of another 2937 Covid patients.
Check the district-wise recovery cases reported in the last 24 hours:
- 552 from Khurda
- 460 from Cuttack
- 215 from Jajapur
- 206 from Balasore
- 160 from Puri
- 158 from Bhadrak
- 157 from Mayurbhanj
- 115 from Kendrapara
- 115 from Nayagarh
- 106 from Jagatsinghpur
- 86 from Anugul
- 84 from Dhenkanal
- 73 from Koraput
- 48 from Sundargarh
- 45 from Malkangiri
- 38 from Keonjhar
- 32 from Sambalpur
- 28 from Bolangir
- 24 from Nabarangpur
- 24 from Rayagada
- 21 from Kalahandi
- 16 from Jharsuguda
- 15 from Bargarh
- 13 from Sonepur
- 12 from Kandhamal
- 9 from Deogarh
- 9 from Gajapati
- 5 from Boudh
- 5 from Ganjam
- 5 from Nuapada
- 101 from State Pool