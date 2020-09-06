Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 2590 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.

According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 431 from Cuttack district, 386 from Khurda district and 202 from Mayurbhanj district.

Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:

431 from Cuttack

386 from Khurda

202 from Mayurbhanj

142 from Ganjam

120 from Rayagada

108 from Koraput

105 from Puri

78 from Jagatsinghpur

77 from Bhadrak

77 from Jajpur

75 from Kendrapara

72 from Bargarh

71 from Baleswar

71 from Sambalpur

68 from Keonjhar

67 from Nayagarh

61 from Malkangiri

59 from Dhenkanal

57 from Nabarangpur

54 from Bolangir

44 from Jharsuguda

34 from Boudh

30 from Sonepur

30 from Sundargarh

24 from Kalahandi

20 from Gajapati

10 from Kandhamal

7 from Nuapada

6 from Angul

4 from Deogarh

With the development, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 96364.