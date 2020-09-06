Another 2590 Covid patients recover in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered as many as 2590 new Covid-19 recovery cases today. This was informed by the Health and Family Welfare Department to the State government.
According to the data shared by the health department, the recovered persons include 431 from Cuttack district, 386 from Khurda district and 202 from Mayurbhanj district.
Here is the complete list of COVID recovery cases reported in Odisha today:
431 from Cuttack
386 from Khurda
202 from Mayurbhanj
142 from Ganjam
120 from Rayagada
108 from Koraput
105 from Puri
78 from Jagatsinghpur
77 from Bhadrak
77 from Jajpur
75 from Kendrapara
72 from Bargarh
71 from Baleswar
71 from Sambalpur
68 from Keonjhar
67 from Nayagarh
61 from Malkangiri
59 from Dhenkanal
57 from Nabarangpur
54 from Bolangir
44 from Jharsuguda
34 from Boudh
30 from Sonepur
30 from Sundargarh
24 from Kalahandi
20 from Gajapati
10 from Kandhamal
7 from Nuapada
6 from Angul
4 from Deogarh
With the development, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 96364.