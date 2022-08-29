Odisha: Another 243 patients recovered from Covid virus, details here

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department of Odisha on its Twitter handle today informed that a total of 243 patients recovered from the Covid virus in the last 24 hours.

With the recovery of 243 Covid patients, the recovery tally of Odisha now stands at 13,16,172.

Here’s the list of district-wise recoveries reported today: