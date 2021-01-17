Another 228 Covid Patients Recovered In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Health and Family Welfare Department on Sunday informed that a total of 228 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

With the fresh recoveries of 228 cases, the number of recovery in the State rose to 329546 today.

Here is the district-wise list of the recovered cases:

39 from Sundergarh

23 from Anugul

20 from Khurda

19 from Keonjhar

16 from Balesore

13 from Bargarh

12 from Jajapur

10 from Jharsuguda

10 from Nuapada

9 from Balangir

8 from Cuttack

7 from Gajapati

5 from Kendrapara

5 from Mayurbhanj

4 from Deogarh

4 from Puri

4 from Sonepur

3 from Bhadrak

3 from Rayagada

3 from Sambalpur

2 from Boudh

2 from Ganjam

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Koraput

5 from State Pool