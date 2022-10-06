Another 166 Covid patients recover in Odisha in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 166 Covid-19 recovered patients, said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 6. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,24,736.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (46), Sundargarh (25) followed by Cuttack (19) and. The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

46 from Khordha

25 from Sundargarh

19 from Cuttack

11 from Baleswar

9 from Nayagarh

9 from Puri

7 from Bolangir

6 from Sonepur

5 from Jagatsinghpur

4 from Jajapur

3 from Bargarh

3 from Ganjam

3 from Rayagada

2 from Dhenkanal

2 from Nabarangpur

1 from Jharsuguda

1 from Kendrapara

10 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 49 new covid-19 positive cases for October 5. The total Covid-19 cases included 6 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 28 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 21 cases are local contacts. The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33627609. The active cases in the state are 821.