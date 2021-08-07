Another 1525 Covid patients recovered in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government today informed that another 1525 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 958601 with the recovery of 968453 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
- 398 from Khurda
- 239 from Cuttack
- 95 from Jagatsinghpur
- 84 from Balasore
- 84 from Puri
- 71 from Bhadrak
- 70 from Jajapur
- 51 from Anugul
- 50 from Kendrapara
- 45 from Dhenkanal
- 38 from Mayurbhanj
- 38 from Nayagarh
- 26 from Sundergarh
- 18 from Sambalpur
- 17 from Sonepur
- 16 from Rayagada
- 11 from Kandhamal
- 11 from Keonjhar
- 10 from Bolangir
- 10 from Malkangiri
- 8 from Ganjam
- 7 from Boudh
- 7 from Gajapati
- 6 from Nabarangpur
- 5 from Bargarh
- 5 from Kalahandi
- 5 from Koraput
- 3 from Jharsuguda
- 3 from Nuapada
- 94 from State Pool