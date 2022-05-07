Another 14 Covid patients recover across Odisha on May 7

Bhubaneswar: As many as 14 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on May 7. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,78, 863.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Sambalpur district.

The details about the recovered cases are mentioned below.

4 from Sambalpur

3 from Bolangir

3 from Cuttack

2 from Kendrapara

2 from Khordha

Odisha on Saturday reported 14 new Covid cases for the second consecutive day including one child, informed to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. The positive tally stands at 12,88,131.

Reportedly, among the 14, nine patients are in quarantine, and five are local contacts. The active cases in Odisha currently stand at 103.

Today, Khordha recorded the highest Covid cases with six positives followed by Cuttack and, State Pool with two cases, while Balasore, Balangir, Deogarh, and Nuapada recorded one case each.