Another 124 Covid patients recover in Odisha in 24 hours

Bhubaneswar: In the last 24 hours, Odisha has registered another 124 Covid-19 recovered patients , said the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on October 8. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 13,25,036.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were made in Khordha (30), Baleswar (14) and Sundargarh (12). The details of the recovered cases are mentioned below.

30 from Khordha

14 from Baleswar

12 from Sundargarh

11 from Sambalpur

8 from Mayurbhanj

6 from Sonepur

5 from Jajapur

5 from Puri

4 from Bargarh

4 from Bolangir

4 from Boudh

3 from Jagatsinghpur

3 from Keonjhar

2 from Deogarh

2 from Nabarangpur

2 from Nayagarh

1 from Anugul

1 from Bhadrak

1 from Cuttack

1 from Koraput

5 from State Pool

Odisha has reported 82 new covid-19 positive cases for October 7. The total Covid-19 cases included 10 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department (I & PR Department, Odisha).

Out of the total cases, 48 cases are quarantine cases while the rest 34 cases are local contacts. The cumulative tested cases in Odisha are 33644390. The active cases in the state are 623.