Another 11,627 Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha In 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Another 11,627 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged across Odisha on Sunday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The new recoveries in the State include 2188 from Khordha, 878 from Sundargarh, 770 from Cuttack, 706 from Angul, 678 from Sambalpur, 466 from Jajpur, 412 from Bhadrak, 386 from Puri, 357 from Balangir, 347 from Mayurbhanj, 340 from Balasore, 298 from Jharsuguda, 290 from Nabarangpur, 287 from Bargarh, 261 from Nayagarh, 238 from Ganjam, 236 from Rayagada, 234 from Jagatsinghpur, 227 from Boudh, 211 from Sonepur, 206 from Kalahandi, 201 from Nuapada, 173 from Dhenkanal, 166 from Keonjhar, 165 from Koraput, 136 from Kendrapara, 125 from Deogarh, 122 from Malkangiri, 102 from Gajapati, 70 from Kandhamal and 351 from State Pool.

With today’s development, the total recoveries in the state has reached 5,89,610.

