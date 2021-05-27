Bhubaneswar: Another 11,551 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6,35,179, informed the Health Dept. Out of the total number, 1435 people have recovered from Khurda, followed by Sundergarh (819), Cuttack (709) and Sambalpur (696).

Following are the district wise list of Covid recovered patients in the state:

1435 from Khordha

819 from Sundargarh

709 from Cuttack

696 from Sambalpur

695 from Jajapur

595 from Kalahandi

588 from Anugul

495 from Mayurbhanj

405 from Nabarangpur

368 from Ganjam

354 from Puri

349 from Bhadrak

321 from Koraput

318 from Bargarh

306 from Jagatsinghpur

288 from Bolangir

273 from Keonjhar

269 from Baleswar

263 from Nayagarh

262 from Jharsuguda

248 from Sonepur

227 from Rayagada

212 from Boudh

202 from Kendrapara

136 from Nuapada

121 from Deogarh

107 from Malkangiri

91 from Dhenkanal

86 from Gajapati

67 from Kandhamal

246 from State Pool