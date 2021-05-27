Another 11,551 Covid-19 Patients Recovers In Odisha In 24 Hours
Bhubaneswar: Another 11,551 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged in Odisha on Thursday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 6,35,179, informed the Health Dept. Out of the total number, 1435 people have recovered from Khurda, followed by Sundergarh (819), Cuttack (709) and Sambalpur (696).
Following are the district wise list of Covid recovered patients in the state:
1435 from Khordha
819 from Sundargarh
709 from Cuttack
696 from Sambalpur
695 from Jajapur
595 from Kalahandi
588 from Anugul
495 from Mayurbhanj
405 from Nabarangpur
368 from Ganjam
354 from Puri
349 from Bhadrak
321 from Koraput
318 from Bargarh
306 from Jagatsinghpur
288 from Bolangir
273 from Keonjhar
269 from Baleswar
263 from Nayagarh
262 from Jharsuguda
248 from Sonepur
227 from Rayagada
212 from Boudh
202 from Kendrapara
136 from Nuapada
121 from Deogarh
107 from Malkangiri
91 from Dhenkanal
86 from Gajapati
67 from Kandhamal
246 from State Pool