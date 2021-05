Another 10,601 Covid-19 Patients Have Recovered In Odisha In 24 Hours

Bhubaneswar: Another 10,601 Covid-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged across Odisha on Saturday, informed the State Health and Family Welfare Department.

The fresh recoveries of the State include 1385 from Khordha, 927 from Cuttack, 556 from Angul, 515 from Sundargarh, 501 from Balasore, 493 from Sambalpur, 469 from Puri, 464 from Mayurbhanj, 459 from Balangir, 397 from Jharsuguda, 381 from Bargarh, 354 from Jajpur, 329 from Nabarangpur, 287 from Nayagarh, 259 from Kalahandi, 247 from Ganjam, 247 from Nuapada, 244 from Jagatsinghpur, 230 from Keonjhar, 216 from Bhadrak, 212 from Dhenkanal, 158 from Koraput, 156 from Sonepur, 152 from Boudh, 147 from Kendrapara, 128 from Rayagada, 126 from Gajapati, 101 from Malkangiri, 100 from Deogarh, 95 from Kandhamal and 266 from State Pool.

The total recoveries in the state has reached 5,77,983.

Another 10601 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged on 22.05.2021 1385 from Khordha

927 from Cuttack

556 from Anugul

515 from Sundargarh

501 from Baleswar

493 from Sambalpur

469 from Puri

464 from Mayurbhanj

459 from Bolangir

397 from Jharsuguda

381 from Bargarh — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 22, 2021

354 from Jajapur

329 from Nabarangpur

287 from Nayagarh

259 from Kalahandi

247 from Ganjam

247 from Nuapada

244 from Jagatsinghpur

230 from Keonjhar

216 from Bhadrak

212 from Dhenkanal

158 from Koraput

156 from Sonepur

152 from Boudh

147 from Kendrapara

128 from Rayagada — H & FW Dept Odisha (@HFWOdisha) May 22, 2021