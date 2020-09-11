Another 100 Bedded COVID Hospital To Come Up In Odisha’s Balasore

By KalingaTV Bureau

Balasore: In order to cater to the growing need of the coronavirus patients in Northern Odisha,  the government on Friday announced to set up a new 100-bed COVID-19 hospital here in this district.

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in Balasore, chief secretary Asit Kumar Tripathy  said the new Covid hospital will have 100 beds with ICU and two OT facilities. Besides, 10 more nurses will be immediately deputed to Jyoti Hospital to meet the urgent requirements.

A Jan Sampark Campaign will be launched with participation of more than 200-250 paramedic employees in the district by the district administration to protect the old,co-morbid and diabetic people from the highly infected Coronavirus, added Asit Tripathy

 

