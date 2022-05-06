Another 10 Covid patients recover across Odisha on May 6

Covid recovery in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 10 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in Odisha, informed the Health & Family Welfare (H&FW) department on May 6. With this development the total Covid-19 recovered patients in Odisha have reached to 12,78, 849.

The recovered patients are being discharged from various facilities across the state, informed the Health department through its official Twitter handle.

According to the H&FW department of the state, the highest recoveries were in Khordha district.

The details about the recovered cases are mentioned below.

2 from Khordha

2 from Rayagada

2 from Sambalpur

1 from Cuttack

1 from Jajapur

1 from Nuapada

1 from State Pool

Odisha on Friday reported 14 new Covid cases including two children, informed to the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department. The positive tally stands at 12,88,117.

Reportedly, among the 14, eight patients are in quarantine, and six are local contacts. The active cases in Odisha currently stand at 99.

Today, Gajapati recorded the highest Covid cases with three positives followed by Khordha, Balangir and Kandhamal with two cases, while Bargarh, Deogarh, Jajpur, Nuapada and Sambalpur recorded one case each.

