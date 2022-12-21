Annual Dolphin census begins in Chilika from today

Tangi: The annual dolphin census will start from today in Chilika. The census will start at 6 AM everyday and continue till 4 PM. A total of 18 teams are involved in this. 10 teams are appointed in the Balugaon Wildlife Division and eight teams have been appointed in Satapada. Each division has eight members. The two ranges have been divided into three sectors.

Workers from Balugaon Wildlife division, volunteers, students from OUAT, as well as workers from Motor Boat Association will be involved in the counting of dolphins. The counting will go on for three days. Last year, 164 dolphins were sighted in Chilika. This year, preparations have been made to conduct the counting through the means of GPS.

Chilika is popular for being home to the rare Irawadi dolphins.