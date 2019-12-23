Annual Day of KiiT International School Celebrated

Bhubaneswar: KiiT International School celebrated its 13th Annual Day ‘InKredible-2019, Glory of India’ on 23rd December 2019.

Addressing the students Saswati Bal, President, KIIT & KISS said, Celebration of Annual Day of the School is special for each and every student. Students should be disciplined and try to be a good human being, she added.

In his speech Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, KiiT International School has always been giving importance to the student-friendly teaching-learning process.

Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of the School delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal presented the annual report of the School.