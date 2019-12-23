Annual Day of KiiT International School Celebrated
Bhubaneswar: KiiT International School celebrated its 13th Annual Day ‘InKredible-2019, Glory of India’ on 23rd December 2019.
Addressing the students Saswati Bal, President, KIIT & KISS said, Celebration of Annual Day of the School is special for each and every student. Students should be disciplined and try to be a good human being, she added.
In his speech Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, KiiT International School has always been giving importance to the student-friendly teaching-learning process.
Dr. Mona Lisa Bal, Chairperson of the School delivered the welcome address, while Dr. Sanjay Suar, Principal presented the annual report of the School.
The best students of the School were awarded on the occasion followed by a cultural program by students of the school. Students of KiiT International School performed various cultural programs including Blooming Buds, Angelic Splendor, Brave Guardians, Flavours of India, Hoo-Hoo Hoochristmassy, Adoration of the Deity, Fiesta, En Masse, Colour of the Blood, Hoof it with Yoga, Euphonic Zest, Incarnation of the Almighty, Music in Accord, Class of Swords, The Saga of Indian Independence were most enjoyable.
On this occasion, the annual Souvenir ‘Carinae’ was released by the guests.