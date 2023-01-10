Annual bird census to be taken in Similipal today

Karanjia: Crocodile counting in Similipal national park has been successfully conducted. Today, the annual bird census has started here. The rivers, tributaries, as well as watering holes and reservoirs are home to a wide variety of birds, both local as well as migratory.

The counting will be done only today.

Similipal national park is home to almost 365 varieties of birds.

Today the counting will be done in 170 bit, informed Similipal ACF.