Annual Bird Census At Chilika Lake To Be Conducted On Jan 5

Annual Bird Census At Chilika Lake To Be Conducted On Jan 5

Khordha: The annual bird census at Chilika lake will be conducted on January 5, forest officials said today.

Forest officials said that more than 100 people including research scholars and bird lovers of the state will participate in the annual exercise. Experts will impart training programme on census methodology at Wetland Research Centre, Chandraput on January 4.

“The census includes two techniques, total count and sample count. Total count method is used primarily to count the number which can be counted exactly. Sample count is done when there is exceptionally high congregation of birds and enumerator fails to find the exact number. The entire population is divided in to samples,” said a forest official.

Chilika Lake receives migrants from a wide range of breeding grounds extending from north, central and east Siberia, China and Mongolia, and west Asian countries such as Kazakhstan.