Annual Bird Census At Chilika Lake To Be Conducted On Jan 5

Annual Bird Census At Chilika Lake To Be Conducted On Jan 5

By KalingaTV Bureau

Khordha: The annual bird census at Chilika lake will be conducted on January 5, forest officials said today.

Forest officials said that more than 100 people including research scholars and bird lovers of the state will participate in the annual exercise. Experts will impart training programme on census methodology at Wetland Research Centre, Chandraput on January 4.

Related News
State

Five Including Two Contract Killers Arrested For Murder Of…

State

Three Bank Officials Arrested For Misappropriation Of Old…

State

Train Services Affected After Girders Of ROB Collapses In…

State

152nd Old Town Ekamra Walks: Spreading Love For History,…

“The census includes two techniques, total count and sample count. Total count method is used primarily to count the number which can be counted exactly. Sample count is done when there is exceptionally high congregation of birds and enumerator fails to find the exact number. The entire population is divided in to samples,” said a forest official.

Chilika Lake receives migrants from a wide range of breeding grounds extending from north, central and east Siberia, China and Mongolia, and west Asian countries such as Kazakhstan.

 

 

 

You might also like
State

Five Including Two Contract Killers Arrested For Murder Of RTI Activist In Odisha

State

Three Bank Officials Arrested For Misappropriation Of Old Age Pension In Odisha

State

Train Services Affected After Girders Of ROB Collapses In Odisha

State

152nd Old Town Ekamra Walks: Spreading Love For History, Heritage And Culture

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.