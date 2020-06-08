Animal Skin Smuggling Racket Busted: 2 Leopard & 2 Deer Skins Seized In Odisha, 2 Arrested

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch seized skins of two leopard and two deer in continuance with its crackdown on wildlife trafficking.

Two persons have also been arrested from Giripuja forest under Dasapalla police limits of Nayagarh district in this connection. The arrested persons have been identified as Pratap Kumar Nayak and Kishore Chandra Dehury.

STF officials conducted a raid in the forest and nabbed the poachers. They have also seized two leopard skins and two deer skins. The weapons used to kill the animals were also found from their possession.

Further investigation is on in this connection, said a statement issued by the STF.

