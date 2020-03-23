Anil Agarwal of Vedanta Group Donates 100 Crores to Fight the Coronavirus Outbreak

Bhubaneswar: People from various sectors are doing their bit to fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

Anil Agarwal the Executive Chairman of Vedanta Resources Limited has donated a huge amount of 100 cr towards fighting the pandemic.

At such a juncture this act has gained praise from many people.

Agarwal has tweeted this information on his official page, he also said, “Many people are facing uncertainty & I’m specially concerned about the daily wage earners, we will do our bit to help”.

#DeshKiZarooratonKeLiye is the pledge that he has taken, he added in his tweet.