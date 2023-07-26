Angul: Miscreants thrash cops on busy road, video become viral

Angul: Two drunken miscreants reportedly thrashed police personnel on the middle of road in full public view in Odisha’s Angul district on Thursday.

The two miscreants, Sipun Bhoi and Dipak Bhoi of Giatmara village in the district, were reportedly creating nuisance by brandishing sharp weapons near the house of Angul MLA and Odisha Assembly Deputy Speaker Rajanikant Singh. They also allegedly hurled slangs at every passerby.

On being informed, a team of cops from the local police station reached the spot. However, Sipun and Dipak chased the police team and attacked them. They continued attacking the cops for about 15 minutes while the people had become mere spectators.

A woman tried to pacify the miscreants and separate the cops from them. However, they continued beating up. Later, a youth also entered between them and rescued the cops.

Some other cops from Banarpal Police station rushed to the spot and arrested the accused persons and sent the injured cops to the local hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, video of the entire incident, filmed by some unknown persons, is doing rounds on different social media platforms. People of the locality also condemned the attack on the police personnel.

An investigation into the matter has been initiated.