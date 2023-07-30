Angul minor death case: Sacrificial killing suspected, 4 detained

Angul: In a recent development in the ongoing Angul minor death case, the local people have expressed dismay and disbelief after the tragic death on minor. It is being suspected that that incident is connected to sacrificial killing.

The priestess of the Ma Mangala temple, Ritanjali, has emerged as a prime suspect in the case. People claim that she is well known for her scandalous activities in order to make money. The public’s frustration with the inaction of police has caused roadblocks and protests by the local people.

The locals are demanding for strict action into the matter and timely compensation for the victim’s family. The authorities are taking the matter seriously. The body of the minor has been sent to SCB Medical in Cuttack for autopsy to ascertain the exact cause of death. The Angul police have assured that no stone would be left unturned. As of now, four individuals have been detained and are currently being interrogated.

Five police platoons force has been deployed by the district administration in order to maintain law and order in the city after the scary incident.

The body of a missing minor was discovered in Bareni forest, Tusar village, Kiakta Thana, after four days of his disappearance. The body was found mutilated, with no hands and legs. It is worth mentioning that the 14-year-old boy and his mother had made a wish and had vowed to spend the night at the Ma Mangala temple. The boy allegedly went missing in the morning.

