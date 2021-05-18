Angul Hottest At 41.7°C As 11 Places Record Temperature Above 40°C In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Angul recorded the highest temperature of the day as 11 places witnessed temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above in Odisha on Tuesday.

The Bhubaneswar-based regional centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, informed that Angul sizzled at 41.7 degrees Celsius.

Apart from Angul, 10 other places recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius today. They are Baripada(40), Sambalpur (41.2), Sundergarh (41), Talcher (40), Bhawanipatna (40.5), Phulbani (40.4), Titlagarh (40.2), Sonepur (42), Boudh (41) and Malkangiri (40).