Angul: Bridge over Brahmani River named after Pabitra Mohan Pradhan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved a proposal to name the bridge built over Brahmani river in Kaniha of Angul district as Pabitra Mohan Setu.

The name of the bridge has been changed as a mark of respect to former Deputy Chief Minister of Odisha Pabitra Mohan Pradhan, who was also a prominent freedom fighter and Prajamandal movement leader.

People of Talcher had requested 5T Secretary V.K. Pandian the same during his visit on July 11. Accordingly, the state government has named the bridge after late freedom fighter.

Notably, the bridge, which is 511 metres long, connecting the Shiling to Talpada road, has been built at a cost of Rs 45.79 crore.