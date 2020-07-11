Angul: Amid rising concern over increasing cases of Covid-19 cases, the Angul administration on Saturday restricts entry to people from Ganjam and Jajpur to the district and made 14 days of quarantine mandatory for those visiting.

Angul Collector in a modified order notified ban on the entry of the people of Ganjam and Jajpur district to the district. Anyone coming from these districts on some compelling ground, he/she shall be kept in the institutional quarantine for a period of 14 days.

It has been noticed that people coming from Ganjam and Jajpur district are mostly found to be Covid-19 positive and they are spreading it to others. So its very essential to take strict measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, informs Collector of Angul.

Any person violating the order, shall be liable to be proceeded against as per provisions of Sec 51 to 60 for the Disaster Management Act 2005, besides legal action under Sec 188 of IPC.

Angul district till now witnessed 122 positive cases with 29 active cases. Out of which 92 have recovered and one succumbed to the deadly virus.