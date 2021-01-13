Angry Mob Torches Police Vehicle Over Death Of Youth In Bhadrak of Odisha

Bhadrak: In an act of sheer furiousness, angry mob torched police vehicle in Alinagar Square under Tihidi police limits of Bhadrak District in Odisha.

The deceased was identified as Bapi Mahalik of Hatuari village under Nayanand panchayat of the district.

According to locals, Bapi had gone to his sister’s house for some work. The police team reached his sister’s house to interrogate him over past incident. However, he got frightened and fled the spot. As police chased him, Bapi fell into a nearby pond and drowned to death.

The death of the youth enraged the locals and they set the police vehicle on fire at Alinagar Square.

The residents also blocked the Bhadrak-Chandbali road and staged a protest.

Acting on the incident, police deployed more forces on the spot to prevent any further damage. However, the locals pelted stones on the deployed police forces.

Subsequently the Tihidi Tehsildar along with Assistant Superintendent of Police and additional five platoons of Police force reached the spot. The Tehsildar calmed the irate mob and dispersed the road blockade.