Anganwadi Workers, SHG members to be involved in cybercrime awareness program in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: If you are a victim of cyber fraud, then call 1930 without delay. The early you call the helpline number there is possibility of getting your money back. To create awareness among the people about the cybercrimes, the Odisha police has decided to rope in the Anganwadi Workers and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

According to sources, awareness will be created about cyber fraud through paintings on the walls of schools and Anganwadi centres. In view of the growing cybercrime in the state, Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal inaugurated the 1930 Cyber Crime Help Line Call Centre & Cyber Help Desk at Cyber Complex in Bhubaneswar.

This Call Centre has been provisioned with 10 lines and it is functioning round the clock in 3 shifts, manned by trained police constables. This Call Centre has been operationalised with the support of I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Also Read: Former SJTA Administrator Rabindra Narayan Mishra dies

Apart from 1930, the following have also been operationalised within Cyber Crime Unit of Crime Branch: