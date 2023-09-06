Anganwadi Workers, SHG members to be involved in cybercrime awareness program in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: If you are a victim of cyber fraud, then call 1930 without delay. The early you call the helpline number there is possibility of getting your money back. To create awareness among the people about the cybercrimes, the Odisha police has decided to rope in the Anganwadi Workers and Self-Help Groups (SHGs).
According to sources, awareness will be created about cyber fraud through paintings on the walls of schools and Anganwadi centres. In view of the growing cybercrime in the state, Odisha DGP Sunil Kumar Bansal inaugurated the 1930 Cyber Crime Help Line Call Centre & Cyber Help Desk at Cyber Complex in Bhubaneswar.
This Call Centre has been provisioned with 10 lines and it is functioning round the clock in 3 shifts, manned by trained police constables. This Call Centre has been operationalised with the support of I4C, Ministry of Home Affairs.
Apart from 1930, the following have also been operationalised within Cyber Crime Unit of Crime Branch:
- Children & Women Online Abuse Monitoring Unit (CWOAMU) to handle online complaints related to children and women received through NCRP Portal.
- Cyber Investigation Support Team (CIST) to provide live and real time support to Investigating Officers during investigation of Cyber Cases.
- Cyber Monitoring & Coordination (M &C) Unit for handling sim/IMEI blocking of Cyber Fraudsters and also working out the backward linkages from the cases detected in other states.
- Cyber Training Unit to carry out the Cyber Training round the year.