Anganwadi Worker Under Vigilance Scanner In Odisha

1

Puri: The Odisha vigilance sleuths conducted raids at the residence and office of Sandhyarani Bhatta, working as Anganwadi worker at Akshayadham Anganwadi Center in Puri on allegation of accumulating assets disproportionate to her known sources of income.

The Vigilance officials conducted raids at the residential house of her father where she and her family members are staying, an asbestos-roofed house located at Akshaya Dham fish market, Baselisahi, an asbestos-roofed house constructed over plot no. 2411, Khatami no. 2656, Samanta, Puri, a triple storied building at Hatisal, Lokanath Road, Puri, a single storied building located at her in- laws’ house at Hatasahi, Bantalasingh, Puri, office of her husband Pravat Mishra located at Delaware, Puri, and the Anganwadi Center at the Baselisahi Puri.

The raids were conducted on the strength  of the search warrant issued by the Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The raids are still underway. The total calculation of her movable and immovable properties was yet to be ascertained.

