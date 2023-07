Anganwadi worker critical as cement plaster falls from roof of Anganwadi Centre in Angul

Angul: An Anganwadi worker was critically injured after a part of cement plaster fell on her from the Anganwadi Centre roof in Odisha’s Angul district today.

A part of cement plaster fell from the Jhilimunda Anganwadi Centre roof while the Anganwadi worker was taking class for the students. The Anganwadi worker was critically injured following the incident. However, the students narrowly escaped from being hurt.

Some locals rushed her to the Angul District Headquarter Hospital for treatment.