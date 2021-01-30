Bhubaneswar: Anganwadi centres, which have been closed since the outbreak of COVID-19, will start functioning from February 1.

This was mentioned in the COVID-19 guidelines for February issued by the Special Relief Commissioner’s office on Saturday.

The Department of higher education is authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to the date of re-opening of Colleges, higher education insititutions and hostels under its control by following the guidelines/ SOP issued by the department/ UGC/AICTE/Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

The Department of Skill Development and Technical Education is also authorized to take appropriate decision with regard to date of reopening of Engineering colleges and other Technical Education/Skill Development Institutions.

Conduct of examinations including academic, technical and skill development institutions will be permitted, mentioned in the Covid guidelines’ order.

Online and distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged. The concerned department may permit teaching and non-teaching staff to be called to the school,college or institution for online teaching/telecounselling and related work, in areas outside the containment zones only as per the SOP order.