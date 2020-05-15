Baliguda: A newborn baby boy was found dead in nullah at Nedipanga village of Daringbadi block following which the local Anganwadi and ASHA workers visited each house of the pregnant women in the area to find out whether any of them had given birth to the baby and dumped him in the nullah later.

According to reports, some villagers spotted body of a baby boy which was dumped near the nullah while they had gone to take bath there recently.

After getting information about the matter from some locals, Daringbadi Tehsildar Nitish Tripathy, Budaguda Revenue Inspector Bichitra Mallick and Pharmacist of Budaguda Primary Health Centre Purnachandra Naidu rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation.

A team of police from Baliguda also visited the site and rescued the body and took it to Baliguda Sub-divisional Hospital for postmortem.

A case of unnatural death has been filed by the police and a probe into the matter under the leadership of DSP Manoj Kumar Pajuri is underway.

On the other hand, the local Anganwadi and ASHA workers visited houses of each pregnant woman to find out whether any of them had given birth to the baby and dumped him on the spot later. However, they could not find anyone’s involvement in the case.

It is suspected that someone from outside the village might have dumped the toddler’s body there.