Koraput: Andhra Pradesh is conducting polls in Kotia villages of Koraput district despite Koraput Collectors letter to the Vizianagaram Collector not to hold elections.

The voting has reportedly begun in the Kotia area at 6.30 am and it will conclude at 2 pm.

The voting is being conducted in Odisha’s Patuseneri in Kotia block amid tight security.

On Friday, Koraput collector Abdaal Akhtar wrote a letter to his Vizianagaram counterpart M Hari Jawaharlal requesting the latter not to conduct the election in the disputed area as the matter is currently sub-judice in the Supreme Court.

“I am to bring to your attention that in Contempt Petition No. 172/2021 arising out of Original Suit No. 10/1968, the Honourable Supreme Court of India has been pleased to issue notice to the State of Andhra Pradesh and post the case to Friday, 19 February, 2021. In its oral observations, the Court has also observed that should the State of Andhra Pradesh go ahead with its plan as regards the subject mentioned above, necessary consequences will follow,” Akhtar wrote in the letter.

“I am to therefore request you that considering the sub-judice nature of the matter and the Honourable Supreme Court of India’s oral observations, you may kindly resist from going ahead with any plan to allegedly conduct elections inside Kotia Gram Panchayat of Pottangi block in the district of Koraput, Odisha,” the official further wrote in the letter.