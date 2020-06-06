Puri: Anasara darshan of Lord Alarnath started today at His temple in Bramhagiri in Puri district of Odisha. However, no devotees are being allowed for darshan as Section 144 has been clamped in the temple area in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic.

This is perhaps for the first ever time that devotees are not getting a glimpse of Lord Alarnath in his shrine during Anasara.

Lord Jagannath’s Snana Yatra was observed yesterday in Puri of Odisha. All the rituals of the festival were performed while there were no devotees to witness the holy event in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Of course, devotees watched the festival on TV and web.

After Snana Yatra, Lord Jagannath enters to the Anasara gruha and devotees are not allowed in to Srimandira. However, during this 14 days of Anasara, lakhs of devotees visit Lord Alarnath temple in Bramhagiri. However, this year they even cannot have darshan of Lord Alarnath due to Coronavirus.

As per reports, door of Lord Alarnath temple opened today at 4 am in the morning hour followed by His rituals like Mangala Alati, Abakasha, Besha, Chandana Tulasi laagi, Dwarapala puja, Ballava etc. From 6 am onwards devotees should be allowed for darshan. However, due to restrictions imposed in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic, no devotees were allowed for darshan.

The entry point to the temple has been closed at Bramhagiri bazar. Also, the entry point to Mahalaxmi temple as well as Ananda bazar have been sealed at the Chandana Chaapa pond road. One platoon of force has been deployed. While no devotees are being allowed for darshan, only a few servitors have been allowed into the temple for performing the rituals.

The temple premises has been kept under CCTV camera surveillance, informed the Temple trust.