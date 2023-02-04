Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethi injured in bee attack

Anandapur: Anandapur MLA Bhagirathi Sethy sustained injuries after he was attacked by swarm of bees during morning walk today morning.

Report says, a swarm of bees attacked the MLA while he was walking alone in the morning at Anandapur Block Chhak. In order to save himself from the bees he reportedly ran into the club office.

Subsequently, he sustained grievous injuries. Later, with the help of the locals he was admitted to Anandapur Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment.

The medical authorities have informed that the MLA’s health condition is stated to be stable.