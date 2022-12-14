Anand Topo death case: Girlfriend Manjit appears before police

Bhubaneswar: In connection to the much-hyped Anand Toppo murder case, his girlfriend Manjit Tete has appeared before the Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that, Anand Toppo was found dead in a flat under Infocity Police Station limits in February this year.

International hockey player Birendra Lakra reportedly informed Anand’s father Bandhan Tappo about his death saying that the deceased died by suicide.

Bhubaneswar Additional DCP Prakash Chandra Pal and Zone-6 ACP Ramesh Chandra Bisoy are interrogating Manjit.

However according to reports, Manjit was present in the said room at the time of Anand’s death. Manjit was in a live-in relationship with Anand for almost a year and a half.

So the police are interrogating Manjit to find out the cause of Anand’s death. Further details awaited.