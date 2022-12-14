Anand Topo death case: Girlfriend Manjit appears before police

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
anand toppo death case

Bhubaneswar: In connection to the much-hyped Anand Toppo murder case, his girlfriend Manjit Tete has appeared before the Infocity police station in Bhubaneswar.

It is worth mentioning that, Anand Toppo was found dead in a flat under Infocity Police Station limits in February this year.

International hockey player Birendra Lakra reportedly informed Anand’s father Bandhan Tappo about his death saying that the deceased died by suicide.

Related News

Minor raped in Kharagpur: 2 accused arrested from Odisha

Odisha: 2 Excise officers attacked by liquor mafia

Odisha: Tiger skin seized from Simlipal National Park

Odisha Government to introduce start up policy for students

Bhubaneswar Additional DCP Prakash Chandra Pal and Zone-6 ACP Ramesh Chandra Bisoy are interrogating Manjit.

However according to reports, Manjit was present in the said room at the time of Anand’s death. Manjit was in a live-in relationship with Anand for almost a year and a half.

So the police are interrogating Manjit to find out the cause of Anand’s death. Further details awaited.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.