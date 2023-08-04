Amlan Borgohain becomes first Indian male sprinter to win bronze medal in World University Games

Chengdu: Amlan Borgohain of KIIT University in Odisha became the first Indian male sprinter to win a Bronze Medal in the 200 meters race in the World University Games being held in Chengdu of China.

Borgohain clinched the bronze medal after finishing the race with a timing of 20.55 seconds. It is also his personal best timing. Tsebo Isadore Matsoso of South Africa won the gold with a time of 20.36 seconds and Yudai Nishi of Japan pocketed the silver medal with a timing of 20.46 seconds.

With today’s success, Borgohain also qualified for the Asian Games 2023, which is to be held at Hangzhou, People’s Republic of China, between September 23 and October 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, Achyuta Samanta, the founder of KIIT (Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology) & KISS (Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences) congratulated Amlan Borgohain for his achievement and wished every best for his future.