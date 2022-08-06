Amit Shah to visit Odisha tomorrow, details here

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Odisha tomorrow, informed State BJP president Samir Mohanty today.

According to reports, the saffron party leaders from the State would receive Shah on his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at around 10 PM tomorrow.

The Union Home Minister is slated to offer prayers at Lingaraj Temple on August 8, following which he will visit Cuttack and pay homage to revolutionary leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his birthplace Janakinath Bhavan on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

He is also scheduled to attend a function marking the 75th anniversary of Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’, founded by noted freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab.

Later in the evening, he will take part in a book reading program in Hotel Mayfair at around 4 PM before departure to Delhi around 6.30 PM.