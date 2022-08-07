Amit Shah On 2-Day Visit To Odisha, To Reach Bhubaneswar Today

Bhubaneswar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Odisha today, informed State BJP president Samir Mohanty.

According to reports, the saffron party leaders from the State would receive Shah on his arrival at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) at around 10 pm today.

The Union Home Minister is slated to offer prayers at Lingaraj Temple on August 8, following which he will visit Cuttack.

He will pay homage to revolutionary leader Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at his birthplace Janakinath Bhavan on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Amit Shah is also scheduled to attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Odia daily ‘Prajatantra’, founded by noted freedom fighter and former Chief Minister Harekrushna Mahatab.

Later in the evening, he will take part in a book reading program in Hotel Mayfair at around 4 PM before departure to Delhi around 6.30 PM.